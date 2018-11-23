Sheffield Wednesday: Luhukay knows importance of home games against Derby County and Bolton Wanderers

Have your say

Jos Luhukay is under no illusions as to the importance of this week's Hillsborough double-header.

The Owls are without a win in six games but host both Derby County and Bolton Wanderers in the space of four days.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday return to action after the international break sitting 17th in the table.

The Rams sit in sixth spot - a position Wednesday themselves held before the previous international break.

"These games are very important," Luhukay said at his pre-match press conference.

"We can, in these two home games, come back to the success we had before the last international break.

"Let's see how really strong we are.

"We must show passion, ambition and the mentality.

"We have the quality and we must see it tomorrow.

"I have the trust in my players and they are with each other.

"Derby will not be an easy game because they have fantastic offensive quality.

"We must have a good balance between our defending and offensive work.

"We must have more dominance to come to chances to score."

