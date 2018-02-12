Sheffield Wednesday: Luhukay demands focus to keep out Derby County

Jos Luhukay insists Sheffield Wednesday’s focus must not waver as they attempt to shut out promotion chasing Derby County at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

But the Owls boss wants his side to be creating plenty of their own chances as they chase their first league win under the Dutch coach.

Derby head to Hillsborough unbeaten in league action since November, though their charge for automatic promotion has taken a hit by three draws in their last four outings.

Luhukay admits he has plenty of respect for Gary Rowett’s side – and their 18 goal striker in particular.

He said: “They have a very special player in Matej Vydra who now has 17 goals in the league.

“Derby are a very strong team, physical, with a good strategy. They have very good players in the team and also players who are very good in the transition, with speed and tempo.

“We must have 100 per cent focus and concentration to make a good game but also to stop the quality of Derby and try to play good football ourselves and create chances also to maybe win the game.”

Despite their struggle for wins, Luhukay says the Owls can draw confidence from their performance against another promotion chaser in Cardiff City, ahead of Tuesday's game.

He said: “We had big chances in both halves to win that game.

“We come up against another top team, Derby, and we will have opportunity to win that game.”