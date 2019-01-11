Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao is up for goal of the month prize

Owls forward Lucas Joao is in the running for the Championship goal of the month award for December.

Joao has been shortlisted for the prize following his stunning strike in Wednesday's 4-2 thumping at Blackburn Rovers. The Portugal international collected a pass from Fernando Forestieri before unleashing a fierce 25-year shot which flew past Rovers goalkeeper David Raya.

The other two contenders are Tom Ince's sweet volley for Stoke City against Reading and Omar Bogle's left foot piledriver for Birmingham City versus Stoke.

To place your vote, go to skysports.com

Voting closes on Monday, January 14, and the winner will be announced on Friday, January 18.

As for Joao, the Owls' top-scorer with eight goals, he has not featured since limping off with a hip injury in the Boxing Day triumph at Middlesbrough. The 25-year-old has sat-out their draws with West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Luton Town. It remains unclear whether Joao will be fit to be involved in Saturday's clash at Hull City.

Meanwhile, former Wednesday midfielder Steve Watson has quit his role as Gateshead manager in the National League to take up the vacant post at York City. The 44-year-old moved into coaching nine years ago after an illustrious playing career with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and the Owls.

Watson accepted his first managerial role at Gateshead in October 2017 and he helped the club stay up in the National League last season.

He will commence his new role at York on Monday. The Minstermen, a division below Gateshead in National League North, are currently 16th in the rankings.

“The challenge of taking this club back through the leagues is an exciting one for any young manager,” said Watson. “It will take a lot of hard work but I am more than willing to roll my sleeves up and I can’t wait to get started.

“There are probably only two clubs in National League North that are ‘League clubs’ waiting to happen again and York is one of them. There is huge potential here and my job is to realise that potential."