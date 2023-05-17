The subject of one of the biggest player sales in Sheffield Wednesday’s history is now a free agent after his release was confirmed by a League One-bound club.

Lucas Joao, who left Wednesday to join Reading in the summer of 2019, will spend the coming weeks in conversations with potential new clubs after it was confirmed his time with the Royals had come to an end.

The Portuguese, whose fee in leaving Hillsborough ranges from £3m to £6m depending on the report, was recently heavily criticised by his caretaker manager Noel Hunt for a perceived lack of commitment, claiming Joao had refused to play in their final game of the season.

In his four seasons in Berkshire, 29-year-old Joao tasted the highs and lows of Championship football, bagging 19 league goals in the 2020/21 campaign before struggling with injury and form more recently.