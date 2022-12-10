News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday lose Barry Bannan as Owls worry about skipper's injury

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a blow in their game against Exeter City after Barry Bannan was forced off with an injury.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 3:46pm

The Owls headed into the game against Exeter knowing that there was a chance to climb into the top two in League One if things went their way, but the Grecians were prepared to make life difficult for them as they aimed for a big win in front of a sell-out crowd at St. James Park.

Wednesday started quite slow and struggled to take hold of the game, and then just when the tide started to turn they were left with a major setback that saw their captain leave the field.

It was some great tracking back from Bannan that led to his injury, and he even tried to carry on after receiving treatment. Moments after the restart, though, he took to the turf once again and it was obvious that a change was needed.

He headed straight down the tunnel, seemingly holding his hamstring, as the fans chanted his name.

Sheffield Wednesday lost Barry Bannan to injury against Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)
Barry BannanLeague One