Sheffield Wednesday looking to move players on to avoid expensive exclusion repeat
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl hopes to avoid the repeat of a situation that leaves players on the books but unable to play any football once the transfer window closes in the coming week.
The German is looking to spearhead a turnover in faces at Middlewood Road and provide a boost to their survival chances having already seen two players through the door and three exit since the transfer window opened at the turn of the year. Speaking on Friday evening he reported a more positive feeling with regard to the likelihood of bringing new players than he had recently shown and made clear that both loan and permanent transfer were being considered.
With a packed squad, it leaves the question of whether out-of-favour players will have to be left out of an EFL squad registration list of no more than 25 names aged 21 and older. Earlier this season Marvin Johnson was left off the list with the club having rejected advances from Derby County - he spent several weeks sidelined and at times training alone before the sacking of pervious manager Xisco and Johnson's subsequent and successful reintegration into the squad under Röhl.
The Owls boss made clear he wishes to avoid any repeat of the scenario. The likes of Reece James and Lee Gregory - a pair who have barely kicked a ball in recent weeks - are available for transfer and have attracted interest heading into the final days of the window. There is speculation over the future of Michael Smith, though the chances of Wednesday reaching an agreement with suitors Derby seem low at current, while the Owls remain in contact with Ipswich Town over the availability of Marvin Johnson.
"To leave, it means at first that I speak with my players and my players know what I have in my mind," Röhl told The Star. "They know also that if they are part of my team for the next months that they are part of my team and I will push them, support them and make them better. Now is about finding the best solution for everybody. Hopefully we can find that and make everybody happy.
"It is important for my players. I told them where there is opportunity to play more (somewhere else) then we can speak about this, if not then we will keep them and we will go together into a tough, tough second half of the season."
On the prospect of Wednesday having an overflow situation with their squad and leaving players on the books but unregistered, Röhl continued: "Of course. It would not be the best solution and we are trying at the moment to make sure we do not have that situation where we have more than 25 players. If there is a scenario like that then we will take a look at how we can handle the situation. This is important, to have open conversations. We can be honest and it makes things easier even if you might be disappointed."