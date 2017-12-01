Sheffield Wednesday look a shadow of themselves and nothing seems to be changing: Jon Newsome's Owls Column

Let's see what the weekend brings? Well, listening to the reports from the game down at Reading it didn’t sound like it brought much to be honest.

It has been well documented that in November there have been just five attempts on target in the four matches played. Now statistics can be manipulated and effectively you can use them to back up whatever point you are trying to prove. By this I mean if we had dominated a couple of the four games in question, maybe hit the woodwork on a couple of occasions, had a few really near misses then the five attempts on goal could be seen as a little misleading.

Carlos Carvalhal and Lee Bullen try to figure out how to break down the opposition

Unfortunately, anybody who has seen us play in November, the first half against Aston Villa being the exception, would have to come to the same conclusion wouldn’t they? We have created very, very little for our strikers.

Like most supporters I would love to see us flying high, scoring goals and winning games. Unfortunately the reality is the complete opposite really. We look an absolute shadow of ourselves at the moment and the worrying part for me is that nothing seems to change.

It seems blatantly obvious that the way Carlos Carvalhal sets us up, especially for home games isn’t achieving what is required at the moment. With the players we have we should be more than capable of dominating large portions of the game and pinning teams back. Putting them under massive amounts of pressure and giving them a real test. I don’t see us going about the game in any other way than what isn’t working. He has changed personnel around but if you don’t change the way that you play then you will undoubtedly get the same results. The irony is that when he took over his stance was to play open, attacking football and if they scored two then we would score three. Not much different to the strategy that Kevin Keegan took with his Newcastle side a good few years ago.

For me, he has nothing to lose. Get them on the front foot from the kick off. Aim to pin the opposition in their own half as much as you can and start delivering some quality balls from wide for the strikers. The thing is that when our backs are up against it we actually resort to doing this and guess what, it sometimes works! Just take the last ten or fifteen minutes at Ipswich, when we were playing what I call desperation football and chucking everything we had at them to try and salvage something. Adam Reach got to the by line, put a great ball in that the strikers could make a run off and 'bingo!' Big Atdhe Nuhiu beats everyone at the back stick to equalise.

Atdhe Nuhiu celebrates his equaliser against Ipswich

Even if we come up against a good side, or a better side, if we have go, and I mean a real go and you lose surely the majority of people appreciate that? I hate to give the comparison to our rivals across the city but when you get beat 4-5 and get a standing ovation off the pitch you are not going far wrong.

Trying to take the positives out of the last few results and you could say that we have improved in not conceding as many goals and keeping a couple of clean sheets. This, I think is really important and is an improvement on previous games but are we defending any better? Not sure we are if I’m honest but sometimes that little bit of lady luck either way can make a huge difference.

With Hull City arriving this coming weekend I suppose we should take a step back and take stock of what has happened to the two clubs since they beat us at Wembley in the play off final which was just 18 months ago. It feels like a lot longer than that to me.

Sometimes I feel that we have had a bit of a roller coaster ride in that time but then in comparison with Hull, are they any further in front as a club? I don’t think so; in fact the season that they had in the Premier League looks to have done nothing but cause issues and upheaval within the club. They have gone through numerous managers in such a short period and really do look like a club in disarray right now.

Hopefully we can raise our game, be much braver in possession of the football and start asking questions of the visitors' back four and goalkeeper. I would love us to play with some width, with supporting full backs and see how good they are.

Jon Newsome is the owner of prestige, sports and performance cars specialists, Automarques 21-23 Leigh Street, Sheffield S9 2PR