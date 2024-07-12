Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to try and get a deal done that would see Nathaniel Chalobah become their latest summer signing.

The Star reported earlier this week that the Owls were weighing up a move for the 29-year-old former Chelsea man, and now this publication understands that talks are actively underway as they attempt to seal a move for his signature.

It’s been a busy summer in S6 as Danny Röhl puts together a squad for the 2024/25 campaign, but things don’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down ahead of the preseason camp in Austria and Germany later this month, a camp at which the Owls boss is hoping to have the bulk of his squad finalised.

Speaking to The Star from their base at St. George’s Park on Thursday he suggested that another new signing could be getting close, and with Wednesday locked in discussions with Chalobah it may be that he could be another name through the doors at Hillsborough in the near future.

It’s known that the middle of the park is an area that Röhl is looking to bolster following departures over the last couple of months, and Chalobah certainly ticks that box having spent the bulk of his career playing as a defensive midfielder.

Chalobah has a wealth of experience in the Championship having made almost 200 appearances at this level, but he also has 50 Premier League appearances to his name as well as several in England colours – both at youth and international level.