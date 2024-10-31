Sheffield Wednesday are looking to try and secure Sean Fusire’s future at the club, but haven’t managed to do so just yet.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old, who has managed to really impress Danny Röhl in the recent months, will see his current contract at the club expire at the end of the season, and the Owls are hoping to make sure that he doesn’t become another youth graduate who ends up leaving as a free agent.

It’s happened with many in the past, but Röhl had made it very clear that he wants to avoid those sorts of situations going forward, and he’s also spoken very highly of Fusire on the back of his efforts in training and the games that he’s played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder, a player that has shown lots of versatility over the years of climbing up the ranks at Middlewood Road, managed to put on a solid showing against Premier League outfit, Brentford, in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and can’t be too far away from getting his Championship debut as well.

Fusire has played six games at senior level since Darren Moore first handed him his first outing last year, and has caught the eye of many fans watching his games so far, so it would be seen as a big positive if Wednesday were able to get something wrapped up that would see him commit his future to the club going forward.

Wednesday are back in league action this weekend as they play host to Watford at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, and the young midfield man will be hoping that he’s done enough to at least earn a spot on the bench when the Hornets come to town.