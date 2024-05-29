Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Jeff Hendrick, will become a free agent this summer after being released by Newcastle United.

Hendrick, who joined the Magpies in 2020, will move on alongside Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius and Kell Watts at St. James Park, with the club confirming that all five will head for the exit door when their current contracts expire at the Premier League outfit.

“Leaving United this summer are goalkeeper Loris Karius, defender Kell Watts and midfielder Jeff Hendrick,” a statement read, “Karius joined the Magpies in January 2023 and has made two competitive appearances for the first team, featuring in the 2023 Carabao Cup Final and most recently in a Premier League fixture at Arsenal in February.

“Hendrick, meanwhile, moves on four years after joining as a free agent, having made 27 appearances and scored three goals before loan moves to QPR, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.”

Darren Eales, the Newcastle CEO, went on to say, "On behalf of everyone at Newcastle United, I extend my sincere thanks to the players reaching the end of their contracts this summer...

"Paul, Matt, Loris, Kell and Jeff have been consummate professionals during their time here, and I extend my very best wishes to each of them. They move on knowing they will always be welcome at St. James' Park."

