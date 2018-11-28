Sheffield Wednesday: Loanee Michael Hector reflects on time at Hillsborough so far and ambitions of staying longer

Have your say

Michael Hector has not ruled out the possibility of extending his stay at Sheffield Wednesday beyond this season.

Hector is on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Chelsea and has quickly become a regular at the heart of Jos Luhukay's defence.

Wednesday are the 16th different club that the well-travelled defender has represented after a series of loan spells throughout his career.

Hector has another year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge after signing from Reading in 2015 but has never represented Maurizio Sarri's side.

When quizzed on his time at Hillsborough, Hector said: "I've loved every minute of it so far.

"I've moved up (from London) but it's been quite easy and straightforward.

"Playing here has been a privilege so far and I hope it continues.

"I don't want to sit on the bench or just watch or train - that's probably why I've had so many loans - I love to play football.

"It's important to play and keep challenging yourself each year."

The centre-half, 26, has made 11 appearances for the Owls so far this term and has formed a burgeoning partnership alongside skipper Tom Lees at the back.

He says the move up to Sheffield, albeit on a temporary basis for now, has been made easier with his young family also joining him in the Steel City.

"It's important for my family to be settled," Hector added.

"You need to set roots and a foundation to build from.

"Every loan I go to, I have ambition of staying there or seeing where it goes."

