Sheffield Wednesday: Loan signings possible as Owls transfer embargo lifted

Sheffield Wednesday's transfer embargo has been lifted by the English Football League, the Star understands.

The Championship outfit, who defeated Sunderland 2-0 in the Carabao Cup last night, were placed under an embargo in April for breaching Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

But, following lengthy discussions with the EFL, the Owls are thought to have been given the all-clear from the governing body to sign players once again.

Wednesday have not added to their squad in seven months. Holding midfielder Joey Pelupessy remains Jos Luhukay's only new addition since the Dutchman became Owls boss in January.

The removal of transfer restrictions would give Luhukay some room for manoeuvre in what remains of the loan window. EFL clubs are allowed to sign players on loan until August 31.

An official club announcement is expected in the next 24 hours.

