Sheffield Wednesday loan man makes star debut, another has new manager after surprise sacking

And it was an eventful weekend for them, with each one enjoying at least some match time, one making a successful debut and one facing a change in manager.

Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of what went on.

Cameron Dawson – Exeter City

Already a cult hero down in Devon where he has kept up his fine form, Dawson made a handful of decent saves as Exeter drew 1-1 with Hartlepool United. It’s a result that keeps both sides in the play-off spots but ends his impressive record of three consecutive clean sheets.

Dawson has conceded only six goals in 10 games, three of which came in a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient. Speaking after the match, manager Matt Taylor once again praised his effort between the sticks.

Ryan Galvin – Gloucester City

There’s been a weekend of drama for the young left-back, whose loan with Gloucester will continue under new management after the sacking of Paul Groves.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ryan Galvin (right) battles for the ball on loan at Gloucester City.

A 3-0 defeat to Gateshead was the final straw and stretched a wretched run of form to five defeats on the spin. Galvin played 90 minutes in the defeat and by the look for reports acquitted himself well.

Galvin and Wednesday will be hoping any new boss comes in and likes the look for the former Wigan youngster.

Liam Waldock – Gainsborough Trinity

Another 90 minutes in the tank in the middle of midfield for Waldock, who crashed about and according to reports did well in making runs from midfield.

Gainsborough drew 1-1 with Radcliffe.

Charles Hagan – Hampton & Richmond Borough

Once again striding off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Oxford City, Hagan battled for 25 minutes but failed to grab an all-important winner as it was the London side that pushed on for three points.

The point keeps Hampton & Richmond in eighth place in the National League South, just a point back from the playoff spots in the early-season stakes.

But they have won just one in their last five and Hagan will fancy his chances of a starting berth in the coming matches.

Alex Hunt – Grimsby Town

Hunt’s third-placed Grimsby side continued their impressive form in the National League, of which they can go top should they win their current game in hand.

A 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United was as much as they could manage but extended a long unbeaten run that included five wins on the spin going into that clash.

Reports show the diminutive midfielder went off in the second half having struggled with his passing a touch.

Ciaran Brennan – Notts County

The newest of Wednesday’s out-on-loan brigade, Brennan stepped into the injury-torn Notts County defence as they lost 1-0 at Altrincham to surrender their unbeaten National League record this season.

The Republic of Ireland youth international acquitted himself well, though, coming joint-top of the player rankings and, according to local reports, ‘showing real maturity’.

Luke Jackson – Guiseley

Guiseley’s up-and-down form in the National League North continued as they lost 2-1 at Boston United.