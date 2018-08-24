Sheffield Wednesday: Loan business before the deadline? ‘Yes,’ says Owls boss Jos Luhukay

Jos Luhukay intends to strengthen his squad before the end of the month, the Sheffield Wednesday manager has confirmed.

The Owls have yet to make a signing since their transfer embargo was lifted a week ago and the close of the window for loan deals is only a week away.

Luhukay refuses to discuss specific targets, saying he will speak only after any moves are finalised.

But when the Star asked him to today if he expected there to be new blood before the August 31 deadline, he replied: "Yes."

The boss, who is confident midfield star Barry Bannan will sign a new contract, went on: "So long as the transfer window is open, we must keep an eye on that, but we make at this moment no decision.

"We have our focus on games and, of course, tomorrow and Ipswich Town. After the weekend, there will be every day a little bit more speculation. Honestly, we will give the information when we have something done."

Championship Wednesday, at home to Ipswich tomorrow, are thought to be keen to add a centre-half to their ranks and Chelsea's Michael Hector - who has had previous loan spells at several clubs, including Reading and Hull City - could be in the frame for a Hillsborough switch.

Luhukay chose not to rule in or count out interest in the 6ft 4in 26-year-old, but did reveal that the Owls are moving towards a new deal with Bannan whose present contract expires at the end of the season.

"The situation is that Barry knows that we like him as a fantastic player for Sheffield Wednesday," he said. "The club and Barry must be given time to find a good agreement.

"When there is the green light from both, then we will give the information to our fans. The club and also Barry are positive about coming together.

"We must have a little bit of patience, but both see the situation positively. We hope that in the next days or weeks we will make an agreement."

Former Chesterfield shot-stopper Tommy Lee has joined Wednesday's Academy set-up as goalkeeper coach.

