Sheffield Wednesday have offered their condolences to the family of Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota after news of his tragic death was confirmed.

The tragic news of his passing broke in the Spanish media on Thursday morning before it was confirmed by Liverpool FC just before 10.30am. The Portuguese international, 28, who played twice against Wednesday while a star man in the Wolverhampton Wanderers that won the Championship title in 2018, is reported to have been involved in a car accident in northwest Spain. His brother Andre, 26 and also a professional footballer, is also confirmed to have died.

Jota started out at Paços de Ferreira before also representing Atletico Madrid and Porto. He was recently married and leaves behind three young children.

A social media reply from Wednesday read: “Such heartbreaking news. The thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday are with Diogo and Andre's family and friends, and everyone associated with Liverpool FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

Confirming the tragic news, Liverpool released a statement that read: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”