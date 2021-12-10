The Owls could make it 12 games unbeaten if they avoid defeat against the League One strugglers, but Moore will certainly be wary of the potential banana skin after Alexandra picked up a win over Lincoln City in their last game.

Wednesday have signed two new players in recent days, firstly Jayden Onen and then Kwame Boateng, and no doubt the Owls boss will have something to say about their arrival.

We’ll be bring you all the latest from the Wednesday manager as he discusses new signings, the trip to Crewe and all of the injury latest, so make sure you keep it locked right here for all your SWFC updates.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore will be the only one taking part in a press conference this afternoon.