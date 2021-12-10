Sheffield Wednesday: Live updates from Darren Moore on new signings and injury latest pre-Crewe Alexandra
We’ll be chatting to Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore at 2pm to find out all the latest goings on at Hillsborough ahead of visiting Crewe Alexandra.
The Owls could make it 12 games unbeaten if they avoid defeat against the League One strugglers, but Moore will certainly be wary of the potential banana skin after Alexandra picked up a win over Lincoln City in their last game.
Wednesday have signed two new players in recent days, firstly Jayden Onen and then Kwame Boateng, and no doubt the Owls boss will have something to say about their arrival.
We’ll be bring you all the latest from the Wednesday manager as he discusses new signings, the trip to Crewe and all of the injury latest, so make sure you keep it locked right here for all your SWFC updates.
Moore will be the only one taking part in a press conference this afternoon.
Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday press conference live
Last updated: Friday, 10 December, 2021, 14:29
- Moore is speaking ahead of the trip to Crewe
- The Owls are 11 games unbeaten in League One
- Wednesday could have some positive injury news
DM on January incomings
Refuses to be drawn on the number of players he wants. Wants to focus on the five games coming up.
‘Over the next couple of weeks so much can happen so quickly. It’s (about) working with the current crop we have got available.’
DM on the injury investigation
‘Certain things have been flagged up, so there’s certain things we need to work on.
‘There’s certain things where we made one or two errors’.
Fixture pile-up hasn’t helped either, he adds.
DM on the sports psychologist
They have been working together since the start of the season. Moore feels it’s been part of their revival.
DM on Crewe
Appreciates their commitment to playing football.
‘They play with an energy and a purpose about them. I think it will be a wonderful, fast football game tomorrow.’
DM on resilience
‘We are working on those aspects in training. When you have been on a decent run, there’s a little bit of pride that comes into it to go onto the next one and onto the next one.
‘What I was pleased with the other night was that they were really dogged and determined. I have just got to say ‘More of the same’.
DM on the gap to the top two
‘Not worried.’ Says if the team get things right on the pitch everything else will ‘take care of itself’.
On tomorrow
‘We have to look to improve on every performance. We can’t stand still.
‘The biggest things I’ve been pleased with the players with is the adversity they have had to face, but they have come together.
‘We have still got to show that ruthlessness in our play’.
On David Artell’s comments
Laughs, but adds: ‘I can understand where Dave’s coming from!’
Love it.
On Josh Ruffels
‘We have not really discussed him at all. Josh is a good player but we have not really discussed him’.
On getting a left-sided player in: ‘You can never be short of left-footers. They don’t fall off trees, the difficulty is getting them in as everybody wants them’.
Lewis Gibson
‘We have been having a chat with them (Everton), he’s making some wonderful progress. By the early part of January he’ll be ready to go.’
Says the left-sided defender could ‘potentially’ come back.