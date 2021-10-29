Sheffield Wednesday: Live press conference with Owls' Jaden Brown before Cheltenham Town clash
Welcome to Sheffield Wednesday’s press day ahead of facing Cheltenham Town – we’ve got Jaden Brown this morning, and Darren Moore in the afternoon.
We’ve had a bit of team news from the Cheltenham side but now we need to find out what’s happening in the Wednesday camp as Moore and his side look to try and get back to winning ways after three consecutive draws in League One.
Brown has been in and out of the Owls side over the course of the campaign so far, playing in various positions, and will be keen to try and make an impact at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium tomorrow if given the opportunity.
Read More
He’ll be up first on today’s press call at 9.45am, followed by the boss later this afternoon at around 1pm.
We’ll be bringing you the whole thing live as it happens, so stick with us – and in the meantime, you can listen to our latest Star Owls podcast.
Jaden Brown’s Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 29 October, 2021, 10:13
- Jaden Brown - 9.45am
- Darren Moore - 1pm
And that’s all from Jaden - Moore coming up later
We’ll be chatting to Darren Moore around 1pm this afternoon.
JB on Cheltenham
They’ll be up for it, but we’re ready.
JB on the run-in
Definitely... People want to look at the table, and if we can get a good run of games then we’ll shoot up the table. So the next few games are important, and if we win then the conversations are different. It can happen in a week. That’s how football is.
JB on pressure
We don’t feel the pressure... As footballers we take each game as it comes. That’s the most important thing - and as a group we trust in each other.
JB on boos
They’re understandable. When we’re at home, 1-0 up, and then draw, it’s disappointing and not good enough... We’re honest with ourselves, but there are still a lot of games to go. We want them to believe in us - because we’re going to need them.
JB on the system
If you look at the past few games, we’ve drawn them, but we’ve played different formations. I feel like we’ve been more solid, and it’s something that we’ve been working on in training.
JB on his game
I think I’ve grown as it’s gone on - I think I’ve done alright... I’ve shown a bit of what I can do, but I’ve set standards for myself and there are still things that I think I can do better.
I think I can improve offensively and defensively. I do a lot of work behind the scenes - I won’t say what exactly I need to do, but I’m honest with myself and I know it. So I’m working on that.
JB on Cheltenham
We need to be more ruthless as a team, and we need to kill teams off. Cheltenham will be on us.
JB on his position
I do enjoy playing on the wing, but I’m a left back - that’s what I think is my best position.
It’s always good when the gaffer knows he can trust me in two positions though. So that’s my role.
JB on his games
It’s been tough - I don’t think I did well against Wimbledon, but did better the next game... When you’re in this stage, it’s important that you work hard. And that’s what I’m concentrating on.