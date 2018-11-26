Sheffield Wednesday: LIVE press conference blog ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Welcome to our live blog for this morning’s press conference ahead of the Owls visit of Bolton on Tuesday night. First up is Michael Hector, before manager Jos Luhukay faces the media. Keep up-to-date below. Owls Manager Jos Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ellis. Championship Live: Aston Villa win second city derby as teams prepare for midweek matches | 26 November