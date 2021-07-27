LiveSheffield Wednesday LIVE: Port Vale 0-0 Owls - Darren Moore gives new signings the nod at Vale Park
Sheffield Wednesday take on Port Vale this evening in their final preseason friendly of the summer...
Wednesday make the trip to Vale Park as Darren Moore gets one last chance to try out any formations or combinations that he might want to experiment with before competitive football returns this coming weekend, and there’s the potential for three new signings to get their first runouts since signing for the club.
Jack Hunt, who re-joined the Owls last week, as well as loan signings, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing, could all possibly feature in this evening’s encounter, and fans will be eager to see how Moore sets up ahead of the visit of Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
Our man, Joe Crann, will be on hand at the ground to bring you all the latest, and you can catch all the updates you need right here on our live blog.
Up the Owls!
Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: New signings to play their part in final friendly?
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:35
- Wednesday signed two new players today - both start, as does Jack Hunt
- It’s SWFC’s last preseason friendly
- Josh Windass and Barry Bannan miss out
- Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Iorfa, Hutchinson, Palmer, Wing, Luongo, Adeniran, Green, Shodipo, Adedoyin.
BPF forced into his first save - it moved in the air a bit there after Adeniran lost the ball, but the new Owls stopper did enough to deal with it.
We’re off!
Didn’t take long for Hunt and BPF to get involved - Wednesday starting on the front foot.
It looks like a 4-3-3 from Wednesday today, with Palmer at LB and Hunt coming into his expected position at RB... Luongo and Adeniran with Wing in front of them, and then Adedoyin leading the line as Green and Shodipo take their place on the flanks.
There are no trialists, and no Cameron Dawson, but Hagan is back on the bench after shrugging off the knock that kept him out of the last friendly.
The XI is out!
No Mr. Trialist today by the looks of it...
There’s been no sign of Tariq Uwakwe or Sylvester Jasper this evening - it may be that Darren Moore has already made his mind up. We’ll ask about it afterwards.
New signings are here!
Which one for you?
You may have missed this yesterday?
German reports reveal how much Sheffield Wednesday are being paid for Julian Börner by Hannover 96
Sheffield Wednesday look set to make a bit of a profit on Julian Börner…
High calibre...
The biggest... 👀
Ex-Owls man: What Bailey Peacock-Farrell hopes to get out of move to ‘biggest club in that league’
Sheffield Wednesday’s new goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has everything to gain from a season at Hillsborough, according to a former Owls coach.