Sheffield Wednesday will play in the Papa John's Trophy tonight.

The Owls face Newcastle United’s U21s this evening in a 7pm kick off as their Papa John’s Trophy campaign gets underway at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore expected to make a number of changes to the side that was surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Morecambe over the weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many eyes will be elsewhere as the football world watches the end of the European transfer window unfold, but if you’re interested in what happens when Wednesday face Newcastle’s youngsters then you’re in the right place.

Our man Joe Crann will be at Hillsborough throughout to bring you all the news, views and updates from S6, and – despite the view of some supporters – Moore says his side will be out to get a result this evening.