Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Owls take on Newcastle United U21s in deadline day duel after landing Saido Berahino
While the hunt for players continues until 11pm tonight – there’s work to be done on the field for Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls face Newcastle United’s U21s this evening in a 7pm kick off as their Papa John’s Trophy campaign gets underway at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore expected to make a number of changes to the side that was surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Morecambe over the weekend.
Many eyes will be elsewhere as the football world watches the end of the European transfer window unfold, but if you’re interested in what happens when Wednesday face Newcastle’s youngsters then you’re in the right place.
Our man Joe Crann will be at Hillsborough throughout to bring you all the news, views and updates from S6, and – despite the view of some supporters – Moore says his side will be out to get a result this evening.
Keep it locked right here.
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United U21s - It’s Papa John’s Trophy time...
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 16:56
- It’s also transfer deadline day
- The Owls face the youngsters from Tyneside
- Moore is expected to ring the changes
What do you think?
A pre-match read...
A match day on deadline day, you say?
That’s right... While Darren Moore and his recruitment team spend the day trying to add to their signing of Saido Berahino, they’ve also got to prepare for this evening’s clash with Newcastle United’s U21 side as their Papa John’s Trophy campaign gets underway.
The Owls aren’t allowed to change too much given the rules of the competition, but it should give Moore an opportunity to give runouts to a number of players who maybe haven’t had that many minutes so far this season.
Kick off is at 7pm, and if you couldn’t get to the game for whatever reason then you can follow all the updates right here on the blog with me, Joe Crann.