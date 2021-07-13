LiveSheffield Wednesday LIVE - Owls take on Alfreton Town with new signings set to feature
Sheffield Wednesday’s third preseason is taking place this evening, with the Owls travelling to Alfreton Town.
Darren Moore’s side will take on the Reds at the Impact Arena at 7.30pm this evening, and fans are expected to get a first look at new signing, Olamide Shodipo, as well as fellow recent addition, Dennis Adeniran.
Adeniran played his part in the 2-0 win over Chester over the weekend, but the away fans in attendance will get to see Shodipo for the first time following his loan move from Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.
Our man Joe Crann will be live from the stadium as Moore continues to get his side prepared for what is set to be a tough League One campaign, with plenty of players expected to feature tonight in an attempt to get minutes into all of their legs ahead of next month’s return to competitive action.
Stay with us for all the news and updates – up the Owls.
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021
- Wednesday face Alfreton at 7.30pm
- Moore is likely to keep experimenting with his side
- There could be a start for new signing, Shodipo
Love his ambition...
Shodipo gets his Owls career underway tonight
Want to watch?
They’ve got you covered...
A bit from Mr. Miller
For all the noise above, for all the controversy over wage payments, transfer embargoes and all else that followed, it’s been an encouraging few days for Sheffield Wednesday.
Welcome, one and all!
Following England’s disappointment over the weekend, we can now throw all of our hearts and soul into Sheffield Wednesday Football club, and the Darren Moore Project that is very much in hand.
Wednesday have played two preseason games so far, losing 3-1 to Celtic before beating Chester 2-0 over the weekend, and Moore will be hoping to try and build up a bit of momentum now, whilst also continuing to assess where the squad is at.
There will be away fans there to cheer on the Owls tonight for the first time in almost 18 months, and they’ll get a first look at new signing, Olamide Shodipo, who’ll be desperate to hit the ground running.
I’ll be here throughout the evening to bring you all the latest, stick with us! - Joe