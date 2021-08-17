Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Lee Gregory gets the nod as Darren Moore changes things up

The games are coming thick and fast now... Just a few days after that confidence-boosting win over Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday are back in action - at home - as they host Fleetwood Town.

It’ll be the first ever meeting between the two sides following the Owls’ relegation into League One, and Darren Moore will be eager to try and make sure that they build on their win on Saturday afternoon.

There’s no new injury news for Wednesday, and while Olamide Shodipo and Callum Paterson are both still in doubt for the clash, there could well be a return to the squad for young Theo Corbeanu after he missed out against Rovers.