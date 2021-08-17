Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Lee Gregory gets the nod as Darren Moore changes things up
Sheffield Wednesday are one of only a handful of clubs in the English Football League yet to concede a goal this season – Fleetwood Town are out to change that.
Wednesday and Fleetwood lock horns this evening for the first time ever, and Darren Moore’s side are looking to add to the four points that they’ve already picked up this season – by winning back-to-back home games for the first time since back in February.
It will be no easy task against the Cod Army, though. And despite their tough start to the 2021/22 campaign, Moore is adamant that his team will have to be at the top of their game if they're to get a result.
- Wednesday have never faced Fleetwood before
- The Owls haven’t won back-to-back games since February
- Moore will be eager to build on Doncaster victory
The opponents...
There’s a couple of ways this XI could be seen, but I think the likelihood is that Adeniran is coming on to go out wide, with Byers sitting centrally with Wing and Bannan. It’s what happened when Byers came on the other day, so would be the most logical way of going.
Lee Gregory gets his first start in Wednesday colours as he leads the line. Still no Corbeanu, but Paterson is back on the bench after he was given the all clear following his head injury.
The games are coming thick and fast now... Just a few days after that confidence-boosting win over Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday are back in action - at home - as they host Fleetwood Town.
It’ll be the first ever meeting between the two sides following the Owls’ relegation into League One, and Darren Moore will be eager to try and make sure that they build on their win on Saturday afternoon.
There’s no new injury news for Wednesday, and while Olamide Shodipo and Callum Paterson are both still in doubt for the clash, there could well be a return to the squad for young Theo Corbeanu after he missed out against Rovers.
We’ll be here with you throughout, so keep it locked on the blog for all your Owls team news and more.