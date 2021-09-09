Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Everything Darren Moore and Sam Hutchinson said ahead of Plymouth task

Me and Saido go way back... He was in the academy at WBA, so we met back then.

I wanted to bring him back, and I’m really delighted. I know his game, what he can offer, and the potential he has within him. He’s only 28. We’ve worked this week, and there have signs about why I brought him in. He’s a great finisher, with two good feet, and with good knowledge of the game.

His skillsets will be really important for us.

As a man, he really is a caring individual. He’s a team player, who understands the dynamics of football, and I can understand some of the past - but it’s gone now. He’s matured, and he’s got a thirst and hunger for the game. I had no hesitation in bringing him back. It’s an opportunity to come in and be better.