Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Everything Darren Moore and Sam Hutchinson said ahead of Plymouth task

Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of press day with Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls prepare to make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle.
Sam Hutchinson and Darren Moore will speak to us at around 1pm and 2pm respectively as Wednesday plot a three-point haul on the longest trip of the year.
Stay tuned for team news and insights into how the camp has gone since that last run out against Newcastle United under-21s.
Sheffield Wednesday press day LIVE: Sam Hutchinson and Darren Moore preview Plymouth trip
Last updated: Thursday, 09 September, 2021, 14:33
DM on Liam Waldock
Really pleased for him. He’s a good midfield player with bags of energy.
I didn’t want him to stay in and be down the pecking order, so the rightful thing was to let him go out on loan and bring that continuity of men’s football.
That’s what he needs for that next stage. u23 football he has passed now. We’ll be keeping close tabs on him.
DM on Paterson cont.
We’d like to see him extend. We’re talking to him at the moment.
He’s been a wonderful player for us. He’s got a lot to offer.
DM on Paterson
He’s been fine. He’s had to play in different positions.
His versatility, he’s never short of giving us that commitment. You’ll see that him playing all over, that versatility.
It’s great for us to have that player in the building. We’re very grateful for him.
DM on midfield options
We have options. We’re going to have to because Mass is out, we feel with the competition we’ve created there, it’s upto the midfield department to operate in there. We might switch one or two you might associate with other positions into that department too.
DM on Luongo
We’re doing the rehab work now. He’s with our medical team and he’s working to get fit now. He and Josh will formulate a little team on that.
Over the next couple of weeks we’ll get a better prognosis on him. I don’t want to put them under any pressure with a time, it’s a day by day thing to get them closer.
I’d say probably next month.
DM on Berahino
Me and Saido go way back... He was in the academy at WBA, so we met back then.
I wanted to bring him back, and I’m really delighted. I know his game, what he can offer, and the potential he has within him. He’s only 28. We’ve worked this week, and there have signs about why I brought him in. He’s a great finisher, with two good feet, and with good knowledge of the game.
His skillsets will be really important for us.
As a man, he really is a caring individual. He’s a team player, who understands the dynamics of football, and I can understand some of the past - but it’s gone now. He’s matured, and he’s got a thirst and hunger for the game. I had no hesitation in bringing him back. It’s an opportunity to come in and be better.
What’s gone is gone.
DM on Windass
Not yet. He’s with us now and it’s great to see him. We’re just working with the medical team.
We don’t have an exact time.
DM on international break
It’s been great. We’ve had that real work in on the pitch with the players.
It’s been a rebuild. You want to get them together on the training ground getting the work in. To have that opportunity has been a good time for us.
We get back to the league programme at the weekend and work from there.
DM on BPF’s contract terms
We’re not surprised in what he’s doing.
I’m pleased with the fans and what he’s doing. He’ll come back in and he’ll continue how he is. I don’t look towards January.