Sheffield Wednesday live: Darren Moore on injury news, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Plymouth Argyle
Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE: Darren Moore speaks ahead of Plymouth FA Cup test
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 14:28
Dm on Luongo / Byers
It’s about volume. Possibly.
DM on Iorfa
I’ll speak to the doctor and next time I’ll be able to give more. I don’t want to say too much and want to make sure we’re clear in terms of our thoughts.
DM on Shodipo
It’s been a mixed loan experience at the moment. He started his campaign at the start of the season and that blotted it a bit.
He’s come back in and it’s shown a steady progress like the team.
We’ve got him to a point where he’s in a better position and we do believe he is a goal scoring player - he carries a threat and we see fit to use him with him stepping in.
DM on the financial side of the FA Cup
You want to reach through to the third round where those big, big teams come into play. It presents different teams and levels against each other.
It surprises everybody and the financial point of view, with the TV and the rest of it. The financial gains are absolutely huge. For the lower league clubs, a good cup run can set up a club for two seasons.
We all want to get to the third round and progress.
DM on Plymouth
I think our energy needs to be better. I don’t think we had any complaints because we didn’t perform.
That has to be better in competing. We went down there early on and were finding our feet. We’re more into our season now and have to be better all-round.
DM on Theo
He was great. I think he’s ready now. The timing to put him in was spot on.
When you put a player in he ha to perform and he did that. We’ve worked with him over a period and we’re really pleased with where he is at now in terms of the team.
He has picked up a lot and it was the right time to unleash him in midweek.
DM on player row v Cheltenham
It shows they’re serious about their jobs, their football club and their careers. It’s only a good thing, I’ll only ever encourage that.
You’d far rather the players talk about their performances than whittle away silently and go off in their demeanours.
DM on form
We’ve been solid but we’ve wanted to win games. We’ll look at it and continue to build from it. There were moments we need to be better at in and out of possession of the ball.
We keep building and getting better - that’s the message to the players and the supporters, who are hopefully seeing something steadily with positive signs.
We have a real tough game, a breakaway from the league.
DM on Bannan
Barry should be fit for this one, he’s been assessed.
I’m always sceptical saying this with another training session, but everyone seems OK and there’ll be the same turnaround of bodies that played in midweek.
It’s tempting to keep a similar team and we’ll take into consideration the week ahead. It’s the third game in a week so we’ll look at that.
