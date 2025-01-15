Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in Aberdeen defender, Jack Mackenzie, after he entered into the last six months of his contract.

The 24-year-old left back, who has missed just a handful of games for his club so far this season, was called up to Scotland’s senior team in October as reward for his efforts for the Dons, but there have been question marks raised about his future as the club struggle to tie him down on a new deal.

Now, according to reporter, Anthony Joseph, the Owls are considering making a move to try and sign the Aberdeen youth product, who could be available on a knockdown price given that he can leave for free in just a few months’ time.

Sky Sports’ website said, “Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Aberdeen left-back Jack Mackenzie. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is able to speak to clubs directly.

“Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows said last month that “dialogue remains open” with their out-of-contract players, including Mackenzie, adding “we hope they stay”.”

Meanwhile, Mackenzie’ manager, Jimmy Thelin, has confirmed that the defender will not face Rangers this evening - saying this after their last game, “He has some small issues. Let’s see during the week what’s going to happen with him. He was not available for training yesterday and for the game today. Hopefully we will get him back as quick as possible.”

Wednesday are yet to sign any new players in January so far, however fans are keen to see that change as soon as possible as Danny Röhl looks to bulk up his squad for the second half of the campaign.