Sheffield Wednesday-linked goalkeeper target signs for League One rivals

But one stopper widely tipped to have been on their shortlist of potential additions can now be scrubbed off it after his switch to one of the Owls’ League One rivals was confirmed.

Lincoln City confirmed the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion’s teenage goalkeeper Josh Griffiths with the Imps having beaten off a host of third tier rivals to claim his signature.

The 19-year-old impressed last season with promoted Cheltenham Town, who were reportedly keen to bring him back to Whaddon Road this time around.

West Brom stopper Josh Griffiths has signed for Lincoln City.

Portsmouth were also among the clubs keen to get him on board.

Wednesday have also been linked with a temporary move for Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and earlier this month Moore confirmed efforts were being made to replace departed keeper Keiren Westwood despite the presence of Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith.

The responsibilities have been shared down the middle by the pair in preseason so far.

Asked whether the Hillsborough side were hoping to get a new gloveman in, he said: “If it is possible to do so, then yes.

“Whether we do strengthen it or not depends on whether we can get the right one in.

“At the moment, [Cameron] Dawson and Joe [Wildsmith] are doing well and competing.

“We know they have got league experience. In their careers, they have got to be making that number one jersey their own.