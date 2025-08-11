Liam Palmer has heaped praise on the Sheffield Wednesday staff who ‘love working for the club’, despite the current problems.

Wednesday are enduring a tough time as a football club at present, with financial concerns off the field affecting things on it, and players have regularly been paid late in the last few months.

They’re not the only ones, though, with non-playing staff in various club departments also not getting the money that was owed to them on time. And Palmer, how has been at Hillsborough since he was a child, spoke eloquently after the defeat to Leicester City about the work that they’re putting in behind the scenes.

Sheffield Wednesday’s staff love the club

"It's been difficult,” he told Football Heaven. “It's been difficult to come in every day and, like Henrik said, give the best version of yourself… Some days you do come in and feel it more than others. You feel for the ones working at the stadium. Security guards. People I've known for 15, if not more, years since I was a kid. Upwards of 20 years. They're people I knew when I was a kid and are working there now.

"They're proud to represent Sheffield Wednesday and work there. They could probably go and get a job somewhere else, but they love working for the club.

"When I go to the club shop and get the kits for my kids, like I do every year, everyone is a bit down. Hopefully the performances we can put in can go some way to kind of bring that feeling back up and get the fans going. I’m just glad to get back playing to be honest.

"A lot has obviously been circulating and surrounding us the whole summer. It hasn't been easy but, like I said, we're back playing now. The games are coming thick and fast.”

It’s now only a few weeks until the next round of payments are due, and - like all paydays of late - there will be concern as to whether wages will be delivered when they’re due or not. For everyone.

