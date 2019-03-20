Sheffield Wednesday: Liam Palmer looks almost certain to make his senior international debut as Scotland are hit by injuries

Liam Palmer’s recent success in covering on the left side of defence could well have earned him his first international cap.

Palmer was called up by Scotland for the first time ahead of the Euro 2020 double-header away to Kazakhstan and San Marino and was expected to push for a place at right full-back.

However, the Scots have been struck by injury on the opposite side, leaving the door open for Palmer to continue the fine form he has shown in that position.

With Sheffield Wednesday struggling on the left, Steve Bruce moved Palmer across and the 27 year-old has since been a revelation.

Now the same thing could happen in a Scotland shirt.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has already been forced to pull out after having an operation on an abscess in his mouth.

And on Wednesday it transpired that Celtic’s Kieran Tierney will now miss the first game at least, with a hip problem.

Palmer, speaking earlier this week, said it would be a proud occasion if he was to make his full debut, seven years after last playing for the Scots’ under 21s.

“It’s a massive honour to be called up for the first team," he said. “Having been away with the 21s and being welcomed by everyone there. Obviously to make that step up to the first team would be a proud moment.”

