Sheffield Wednesday beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of League One.

The Owls faced Charlton this afternoon as they looedk to try and keep hold of their place on top of the League One table after leapfrogging Plymouth Argyle a week ago, and did exactly that thanks to a goal from Liam Palmer.

Wednesday avoiding defeat today set a new club record unbeaten run in the league, beating the 19-game run that was set in 1960/61, and did their title ambitions no harm at all given their favourable position at the summit going into kick off.

Wednesday took an early lead through Palmer...

Here is some post-match reading for you:

