News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Wednesday highlights: Watch Liam Palmer’s goal and hear from Darren Moore as Owls see off Charlton Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of League One.

By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

The Owls faced Charlton this afternoon as they looedk to try and keep hold of their place on top of the League One table after leapfrogging Plymouth Argyle a week ago, and did exactly that thanks to a goal from Liam Palmer.

Wednesday avoiding defeat today set a new club record unbeaten run in the league, beating the 19-game run that was set in 1960/61, and did their title ambitions no harm at all given their favourable position at the summit going into kick off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday took an early lead through Palmer...

Most Popular

Here is some post-match reading for you:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And a word from the manager:

Darren MooreLeague One