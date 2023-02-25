Watch Sheffield Wednesday take an early lead through Liam Palmer goal

Sheffield Wednesday are 1-0 up against Charlton Athletic thanks to a Liam Palmer goal.

The Owls play host to Charlton this afternoon as they look to try and keep hold of their place on top of the League One table after leapfrogging Plymouth Argyle a week ago, and Darren Moore has named a strong XI in pursuit of that goal.

If Wednesday can avoid defeat today then they will set a new club record unbeaten run in the league, beating the 19-game run that was set in 1960/61, and it will also do their title ambitions no harm at all given their favourable position at the summit going into kick off.

The biggest surprise from a Wednesday perspective is the absence of Reece James from the squad, with Jaden Brown taking the starting place of the suspended Marvin Johnson. Aden Flint and Akin Famewo both return to the XI.

We’ll ask Moore about James’ absence after the tie.

Wednesday took an early lead through Liam Palmer...

