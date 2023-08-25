Sheffield Wednesday stalwart typifies what is needed to turn around slow start

Sheffield Wednesday’s attitude to training has offered manager Xisco firm belief that they will end their pointless start to the Championship season sooner rather than later.

The Spaniard spoke glowingly as to the squad’s approach in recent weeks, suggesting the the micro steps taken forward on matchdays is not reflective of the progress behind the scenes.

One player to have typified a positive approach to the work the club’s coaching staff are implementing, he said, was vice-captain Liam Palmer, who is fresh back from recovery from groin surgery over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland international started his first match of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Preston North End and looks set to continue his return to contention at Cardiff City this weekend.

“He worked very, very hard to arrive to play the games in pre-season,” Xisco said. “He had his operation and he gave a very good performance [against Preston].

“Now he needs more games, more situations. For me this is one solution. He can play as a full-back he can play as a centre-back, he can play number six. This is a good thing for the team.

“After, if I play him as a numbr six and he doesn’t play good, then you can say ‘Why he put him number six, he doesn’t play there..’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it is good to have a player that can play these parts. For me it is good to have a player with this experience, we have a player with ambition, with the passion for the work.

“What Liam has is passion for the work and every day he wants more and more and more.

“I know how they are working every day. I know what they are giving every day. This is for me what is important. For sure, when we change the situation, everybody will be happy. They are focused in their work.