Why Sheffield Wednesday match-up fills Barnsley defender ‘with loads of confidence’

Barnsley man-of-the-hour Liam Kitching says the fact they’ll face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final will fill him personally with plenty of confidence.

By Alex Miller
Published 20th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Kitching was the man who bagged the winner in the Tykes’ 1-0 Oakwell win over Bolton Wanderers to secure their place beneath the Wembley arch for a show-stopping South Yorkshire derby on May 29.

The goal was his fourth of the campaign and his first since a match-sealing effort in a 4-2 win that ended the Owls’ record-breaking 23-match unbeaten run in March.

And speaking to Sky Sports in the moments after their win was complete, he claimed that moment will serve as a boost heading into the clash.

“Obviously it fills me with loads of confidence, so hopefully going into the final I can go and nick the winner there,” he said.

“I watched them last night and credit to them, they’ve been a good team all season - 96 points so hats off to them.

“But we’ll see them in the final and we’ll see what happens there.”

