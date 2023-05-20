Why Sheffield Wednesday match-up fills Barnsley defender ‘with loads of confidence’

Kitching was the man who bagged the winner in the Tykes’ 1-0 Oakwell win over Bolton Wanderers to secure their place beneath the Wembley arch for a show-stopping South Yorkshire derby on May 29.
The goal was his fourth of the campaign and his first since a match-sealing effort in a 4-2 win that ended the Owls’ record-breaking 23-match unbeaten run in March.
And speaking to Sky Sports in the moments after their win was complete, he claimed that moment will serve as a boost heading into the clash.
“Obviously it fills me with loads of confidence, so hopefully going into the final I can go and nick the winner there,” he said.
“I watched them last night and credit to them, they’ve been a good team all season - 96 points so hats off to them.
“But we’ll see them in the final and we’ll see what happens there.”