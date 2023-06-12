As we hurtle further towards pre-season and away from the glory of Wembley Way, we begin to wind down our ‘To you, from us..’ series, an emotional run of articles containing open letters from the loved ones of Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion heroes.

Today we bring together the loved ones of two players very mcuh at the opposite ends of the career ladder.

Man mountain Aden Flint was brought in on loan for what was his second spell at the club at the age of 33. A gnarled league pro of previous promotions, multi-million pound transfer fees and battled with the best the EFL has to offer, what he hasn’t seen or done doesn’t bother worrying about.

At the green end of the spectrum is youngster Rio Shipston, who made his first real forays into the first team this season and equipped himself well for what lies ahead.

Big or small, both played their part - as the whole squad did.

To Aden...

To a successful return to a great club Sheffield Wednesday. A solid centre back . (I now know all the brick emoji’s fans use , it’s down to your solid presence on that back line!)

In 2020 After a few games in, during covid you suffered a hamstring injury but as always you powered through recovery with your head held high and recovered , luckily after a few years of playing for various clubs you got to return for unfinished business - and you have not disappointed. Your dedication to the game and pure northern strength shone, as did your leadership to the players.

To be the one supporting you and cheering you on with our family and friends has been inspiring.

To see your face when lifting the play off final trophy at Wembley is one of pride and one I won’t forget . What a great celebration that was, I was hugely proud that day. What an achievement and so deserved.

You are one of a kind, as a player and a partner. The passion for a game is why you are where you are .

Congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday and mostly to that solid centre half we all love !

I can’t wait to continue cheering you on from the side lines.

Lots of love to you

Chanel C (And JIIIIIM)

(Chanel, Aden’s partner)

To Rio..

Rio, we want you to know how proud we are of you. From the age of seven playing with Hillsborough Pumas, to being picked up by Wednesday the same year – to then going all the way through the academy. You got your scholarship at 14 and was then offered your first professional contract at seventeen, we know you still have a long way to go - but we are sure you will get there, and we will always support you.

In the ten years of your academy journey we have watched you go from strength to strength – both physically and emotionally. You have worked hard to get where you are, and continue to do so in order to fulfil your dream of playing professionally for your boyhood club. You make your family so very proud of you every day.

On the day you signed your pro contract we didn’t feel we could ever feel that proud again, but when you made your debut at Hillsborough I was sat only five yards away from you as you stood there waiting to go on… As you ran onto the pitch I am sure that a tear fell down my cheek.

You know how much your Nan loved to watch you play, how she told everyone about you, and I am sure she will be watching down on you now with a big smile on her face.

Love from your biggest supporters

Dad, Mum & Tyler x