News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Sponsors slice Sheffield Wednesday away ticket costs amid price row - reduced capacity maintained

Sponsors of Sheffield Wednesday’s opponents for the curtain-raising Championship opener next month have reduced the cost of away tickets amid widespread debate over the price of watching football at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Published 13th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Southampton will be the Owls’ first opponents back in the second tier, with the former Premier League side set to arrive in South Yorkshire for an August 4 evening match.

Wednesday have faced criticism for the cost of their matchday ticket prices and the price of season tickets in the latter stages of their controversial tiered pricing stucture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Saints clash - which will be played on a Friday evening and in front of Sky Sports cameras - is rated as a Category D match and will see home tickets priced at between £31 and £47 depending on stand a membership status.

Most Popular

Away tickets were set at £36 - though it was confirmed by Southampton on Wednesday that this price will be cut to £30 thanks to support from their lead sponsor.

A statement read in part: “Saints travel to Sheffield Wednesday in our opening Sky Bet Championship match on Friday 4th August (8pm). We’re pleased to announce that adult tickets have been subsidised from £36 to £30 thanks to support from Main Club Partner, Sportsbet.io.”

The statement also made clear that the away stand at the Leppings Lane end of the stadium was capped at 2,400 - the figure reduced from 3,400 volunteered by Wednesday in the wake of an internal investigation into their FA Cup win over Newcastle United and then enacted by Sheffield City Council and SAG.