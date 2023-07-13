Sponsors of Sheffield Wednesday’s opponents for the curtain-raising Championship opener next month have reduced the cost of away tickets amid widespread debate over the price of watching football at Hillsborough.

Southampton will be the Owls’ first opponents back in the second tier, with the former Premier League side set to arrive in South Yorkshire for an August 4 evening match.

Wednesday have faced criticism for the cost of their matchday ticket prices and the price of season tickets in the latter stages of their controversial tiered pricing stucture.

The Saints clash - which will be played on a Friday evening and in front of Sky Sports cameras - is rated as a Category D match and will see home tickets priced at between £31 and £47 depending on stand a membership status.

Away tickets were set at £36 - though it was confirmed by Southampton on Wednesday that this price will be cut to £30 thanks to support from their lead sponsor.

A statement read in part: “Saints travel to Sheffield Wednesday in our opening Sky Bet Championship match on Friday 4th August (8pm). We’re pleased to announce that adult tickets have been subsidised from £36 to £30 thanks to support from Main Club Partner, Sportsbet.io.”