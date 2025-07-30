Sheffield Wednesday have been given over 3,000 tickets for the trip to Leicester City for their opening Championship fixture.

The Owls face the Foxes next Sunday for what is likely to be the first game of Henrik Pedersen’s tenure as manager, and it comes amid mass confusion around the state of the club both on and off the field.

Wednesday barely have a full squad to pick from at present following a raft of exits over the summer, and many are interested to see what sort of uptake their is on the ticket front this season with mass protests being spoken of against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Whether there is a similar viewpoint taken on away fixtures, however, remains to be seen, and there are no doubt still thousands of Wednesdayites who will want to back their team on the road this season. Details of their first game have now been released, with a full price adult ticket set at £30.

Sheffield Wednesday tickets for Leicester City

A statement on the club’s website said, “The Owls travel to Leicester City on Sunday 10 August (4:30pm) in the Sky Bet Championship and ticket details are as follows. SWFC have been allocated 3,287 tickets for this fixture, which is all ticket.”

They also went on to confirm that the first phase of sales will begin at 2pm this afternoon for season ticket holders with 700 or more Ticket Priority Points, while general sale - if it makes it that far - will begin on Tuesday, August 5th, also at 2pm.

