Sheffield Wednesday will be able to field a side against Leicester City next weekend, as long as everybody doesn’t refuse to play.

Chaos reigns at Hillsborough, still, with players and staff unpaid once again and a friendly against Burnley this weekend being cancelled due to a boycott of sorts from the players after being informed that they would not be getting their wages on time.

More players are believed to have handed in their notice in an attempt to cancel their contracts the same way that Josh Windass and Michael Smith did recently, and there are growing concerns that an already threadbare squad could be stretched even thinner.

New manager, Henrik Pedersen, has a tough task on his hands as he looks to try and steer the Titanic away from the iceberg, and with just over a week to go until the opening game of the Championship season he isn’t sure what players he’ll have to pick from at the King Power Stadium.

After the players took a stand for the Burnley friendly, there are worries that the Leicester game could be in jeopardy, but it would appear that there would have to be a mass exodus or complete strike before they were unable to field a team.

Wednesday, like every other EFL club, have to submit squad lists for the season, and as long as players fall within that - whether that be as senior players or youngsters - then they will be eligible to turn out against the Foxes.

Only if everyone refuses to play would there be an issue with the EFL at this stage, and their handbook details what could happen if that was to happen...

The penalty for ‘Non-Fulfilment of Fixture Obligations’

32.1 - Each Club will use its best endeavours to ensure that each match under the jurisdiction of The League takes place on the date and at the time fixed for it.

32.2 - Any Club failing to fulfil its fixture obligations in respect of any match under the jurisdiction of The League on the appointed date or dates or causing The League to suspend any fixture shall be deemed guilty of misconduct unless the Club is successfully able to demonstrate that Regulation 32.3 applies. The burden of proof will rest with the Club.

32.3 - The Club will not be deemed to be guilty of misconduct in accordance with Regulation 32.2 where it is able to demonstrate that:

32.3.1 - the dominant and effective cause of the non-fulfilment was the occurrence of an event which was outside the control of the Club (an 'Event'); and

32.3.2 - the Club could not have reasonably foreseen or reasonably anticipated and remedied the consequences of the Event prior to the match despite using its best endeavours to do so.

32.4 - The Club failing to fulfil its fixture or causing The League to suspend such fixture shall be liable to pay compensation for any expenses actually incurred by the opposing Club as a direct result of the failure or suspension. The amount of compensation will be at the discretion of the Board who will consider every such case on its merits. The Board may refer the amount of compensation to be paid to the Disciplinary Commission dealing with the misconduct by the Club failing to fulfil its fixture or causing The League to suspend the same.

What could be the repercussions?

As per the regulations, “The League has the power to bring disciplinary proceedings for misconduct against any Club, Official, Player and/or any other individual subject to these Regulations’, whether that be a fixed penalty or referring the matter to a Disciplinary Commission or the Football Association.”

And in terms of the Disciplinary Commissions’ powers in terms possible punishments, they are incredibly broad. They can:

- order a party to do or refrain from doing anything;

- order a specific performance;

- make a declaration on any matter to be determined;

- issue a reprimand or warning as to the future conduct of a party;

- order the payment of compensation to The League, any Club, any other club, Player or other person;

- order a suspension of membership of The League;

- order a deduction of points;

- impose a financial penalty payable to The League;

- recommend expulsion from membership of The League;

- order a withdrawal or loss of benefit otherwise available to members of The League e.g. basic award or ladder payment;

- impose an embargo on registration of Players;

- order any other sanction as the Disciplinary Commission may think fit; and

- order that interest be payable on any sums awarded under this Regulation for such period and at such rates as the Disciplinary Commission thinks fit.

Ultimately, it’s a waiting game. The only thing that seems certain is that the only way a Wednesday team doesn’t turn out at Leicester is if all the players boycott it - it appears there will be no intervention from the EFL in terms of deeming whether a matchday squad is competitive or not. If the decision is made to strike, though, the punishments are potentially incredibly heavy. The whole situation, however, is all of Dejphon Chansiri’s making.

