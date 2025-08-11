Sheffield Wednesday lost late. They conceded from set pieces. Key players got injured. In some ways, defeat at Leicester City was remarkably unremarkable. And yet it was an afternoon that stood out for so many reasons, writes Alex Miller.

In the final minutes, sometime beyond the 90, Leicester City picked the ball up in midfield and carried it towards the Sheffield Wednesday goal. They were 2-1 up having fought from behind and were well-set to take the win. Wednesday looked shattered.

A Foxes player whose identity doesn’t matter was moving at pace and into an area of danger. Some yards behind him was Dominic Iorfa, grimacing with pain as his long legs stretched out in front of him in a desperate attempt to recover ground. The Owls defender was clearly cramping, the muscle fibres that have so famously earned him a reputation as ‘the fastest man in Yorkshire’ rung out and exhausted from an afternoon’s battle. He was never truly in the race and anyone with eyes set on the pitch knew he wouldn’t get there. But still. He ran.

The attack broke down and Iorfa laboured back into position. The cruel fact is that his are muscles that have had their share of strife over the years and had he gone down, had they scored, few would have cursed him for a lack of effort. He could barely move. But it wasn’t that kind of afternoon and it served as a moment that summed up so many others from a group of blokes so clearly desperate to put on a performance.

PROUD MANAGER: Henrik Pedersen embraces Charlie McNeill after Sheffield Wednesday's defeat (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It was an afternoon of high emotion, the culmination of a summer’s misadventure that has seen the club’s famous fanbase scream ‘Enough is Enough’ in unison. That the first five minutes were played out with an eerily absent away allocation was as strange a feeling you could think of at the outset of a new campaign with only a few dozen fans in a crew of over 3,000 waiting in their seats, many holding protest leaflets in lieu of their absence.

None of this should be necessary of course. And every Wednesday-eyed figure in the stadium would have preferred an afternoon of first game tropes, of shiny new signings and of excitement and possibility. But in their place came defiance, togetherness and a spirit of ‘f*** you, this is us’. Debate over the optics of players walking out to a new season with only a smattering of their support present is one that can be had elsewhere; it’s what followed that struck a chord.

Because football is that so rare of things these days. In a world of increasing individualism, of the constant yearning for instant dopamine gratification, of phone screens, TikToks and headphones, football provides its devotees with the joy and battle of shared human experience. Football allows you to feel as if you’re part of something bigger and drags you through emotions few other cultural experiences can touch.

It’s a nod to a stranger with a pin badge on a train or the grabbing of a friend’s coat as a ball leaves a forward’s head. It’s the smell of onions in a car park and it’s looking down at a child knowing you’re sharing something that will live in them long after you’re not around. Not everybody understands it, but those who do know it’s a special thing to be a part of.

When football clubs start bleeding, its fans have a decision to make; back or back off. And Sheffield Wednesday fans have elected to back. They’ve done so with a gristle and an anger that suggests, actually, this time the little guys will win the day and come through it. Well guided by their Supporters Trust and adorned in black and gold rather than blue and white, Wednesdayites roared throughout the match and sent the message that they won’t be beaten into submission or acceptance.

Watching Leicester’s home support rise to their feet as those away fans began filing into the stands was as pure a moment as you could imagine. They did so because once you strip away the social media nonsense and the performative tribalism and the goonish chants of ‘Who are ya?’ that are droned out from every stand in the country, they recognise a great institution being pulled down. They did so because they are one of the majority of fan bases have a great deal of respect for that of Sheffield Wednesday. They did so because there but for the grace of god go they.

Wandering the country watching Sheffield Wednesday in recent seasons has delivered moments unthinkable in drama and there’s no need to name the most obvious evening of shared human achievement. That trip to Blackburn surely ranks as another example of several thousand everyday folk syncing with those in shin pads to change the course of a football season. There are others.

But in terms of one moment of unbridled ecstasy, where all the worry, sadness and suffering of Sheffield Wednesday’s spiralling summer momentarily drained and disappeared, watching the players race towards the away end and celebrate Nathaniel Chalobah’s opener was an experience few will forget in a hurry. Watching the fans sing so loudly after both conceded goals showed a sense of scrap every bit as palpable as Iorfa’s desperate half-gallop.

That it ended in defeat will have stung but on reflection didn’t seem to matter; any sort of result would have been a bonus. This season is going to be tough and long and in a few months that goal could well feel 100 years old. But on a sunny afternoon in Leicestershire, Sheffield Wednesday battled on the pitch and in the stands. The message of the afternoon was clear and belligerent and showed those who are bothered that despite everything that’s happened, Wednesday aren’t going to curl up in a ball and give in.

That goes for those in the stands as well as those in shin pads.

