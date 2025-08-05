Where is the last Sheffield Wednesday side to face Leicester City away now?

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s opening Championship game of the season is away at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

The Owls last faced the recently relegated Premier League in the 2023/24 season and managed a respectable draw against the side that went on to win the Championship in their home game at Hillsborough.

Then, in the 2024 reverse fixture, Wednesday suffered a 2-0 loss and Abdul Fatawa and Foxes legend Jamie Vardy scored.

A lot has changed for both sides since as Wednesday maintained their Championship status in the period since but the club is now entrenched in a crisis due to Dejphon Chansiri’s flailing ownership. And Leicester are now back in the second division of English football after an uninspiring one-year spell in the top-flight.

Here is the Owls lineup from February 2024 in Wednesday’s last visit to the King Power Stadium.

1. Sheffield Wednesday players in game away at Leicester City in 2024.

Photo: Mike Egerton

The England under-21 Euro winner has joined Birmingham City on loan after a year and a half at Hillsborough.

2. James Beadle

The England under-21 Euro winner has joined Birmingham City on loan after a year and a half at Hillsborough. Photo: Pete Norton

Valentin's contract expired this summer and he signed for Preston North End.

3. Pol Valentin

Valentin's contract expired this summer and he signed for Preston North End. | Getty Images

Ihiekwe joined League One side Blackpool this summer after three years with the Owls.

4. Michael Ihiekwe

Ihiekwe joined League One side Blackpool this summer after three years with the Owls. Photo: Blackpool FC

