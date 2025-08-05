The Owls last faced the recently relegated Premier League in the 2023/24 season and managed a respectable draw against the side that went on to win the Championship in their home game at Hillsborough.
Then, in the 2024 reverse fixture, Wednesday suffered a 2-0 loss and Abdul Fatawa and Foxes legend Jamie Vardy scored.
A lot has changed for both sides since as Wednesday maintained their Championship status in the period since but the club is now entrenched in a crisis due to Dejphon Chansiri’s flailing ownership. And Leicester are now back in the second division of English football after an uninspiring one-year spell in the top-flight.
Here is the Owls lineup from February 2024 in Wednesday’s last visit to the King Power Stadium.
