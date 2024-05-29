Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carlton Palmer says that a pursuit of Ovie Ejaria could be a ‘risky’ one for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Star reported this week that the 26-year-old, who has been clubless since leaving Reading back in December, could be of interest to the Owls, with the midfielder having already spent a bit of time training at Middlewood Road towards the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if anything more will come of it at this stage, and while Palmer has urged caution on the topic, he’s also aware of the work that Danny Röhl has done with others players since arriving in England.

"I think this is a risky signing for Sheffield Wednesday,” Palmer told Football League World. “Ovie Ejaria came with a big future and was a talented player, but at his age at 26, Sheffield Wednesday can’t be looking and thinking that they can rejuvenate him.

“If he was struggling in League One, which is where Reading are, then Sheffield Wednesday – who are pushing to be at the top end of the Championship – he’s not a signing they want to make to kick on.

“However, I look at the players that Danny has got a tune out of at the end of the season and there are players who were struggling in the Championship but Danny and Chris Powell have been able to get a tune out of them.