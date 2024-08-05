Sheffield Wednesday legend urges caution over ‘difficult’ striker decision

Carlton Palmer thinks that Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has been left with a ‘difficult’ situation regarding Bailey Cadamarteri.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by The Star, the 19-year-old is a target for several clubs in the English Football League as well as the Scottish Premiership as they consider trying to add him to their ranks for the upcoming campaign, however as things stand there has been no decision made from Wednesday’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Wrexham, Motherwell and Huddersfield Town are among those to have shown an interest in the Owls academy graduate, and with limited game time in Wednesday colours increasingly likely it’s thought that the possibility of a loan move has been discussed.

Palmer thinks that ‘Cadz’ could benefit from time away in order to benefit his development, but also believes that – as things stand – now is not the time.

"It's very, very difficult for Rohl this one,” Palmer told Football League World. “He's desperate to bring in a striker, he's still trying to bring in Iké Ugbo, and they are light in the striking department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be good for him to go out to League One and play regular first team football, that can only enhance his name and his credibility, and help him to come back to Sheffield Wednesday and have a really good career.

"I've seen him play in the Championship, he works his socks off, and I believe he would be a huge success in League One… But if you're light on the ground for strikers, then I wouldn't send him out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he's one of those who can be on the bench and come on, but it's a difficult one because you want him to progress, and for him to progress he needs to play regular football.

"You've got a lad there that you know is going to give you 100 per cent, you know he can score at Championship level, and he's only going to get better. I think, for me, especially at this moment in time with so little time until the end of the transfer window, I wouldn't be allowing Bailey Cadamarteri to go out on loan."