The love affair between Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan and Oldham Athletic seems to know no bounds.

Including loan stints, last month the former Republic of Ireland international took charge of the club for an incredible sixth time, re-joining a club bottom of League Two and in the grip of supporter protests against the owners that threatened to derail the season completely.

Relegation out of the league for the first time seemed a certainty. Until Sheridan, whose appointment has sparked a run of two wins and a draw including two clean sheets and has lifted them from the bottom spot.

Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan has started life back at Oldham Athletic nicely.

Last night’s 2-1 win over midtable Bristol Rovers was the latest upturn in fortunes as Sheridan’s fine start continued.

Wednesday’s Alex Hunt, who joined the Latics on loan in January, came off the bench to help see out the game.

“It was a magnificent effort tonight once again from the players,” Sheridan said after the match. “You can see a desire, a bit of organisation and you can see the players are really fighting for each other. I thought we were excellent.

“We should have scored four or five goals tonight against a good team, a good footballing side. I’m very pleased. The most important thing is getting the three points and winning games.