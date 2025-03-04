Sheffield Wednesday legend sees unwanted record equalled - striker left 'devastated'

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Kevin Pressman, saw his 13-second sending off record equalled over the weekend.

The Owls shot-stopper, a legend at Hillsborough, has his name in the record books of English football as the earliest ever recipient of a red card following a handball against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2000. But he’s now no longer alone there.

Former Millwall, Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers striker, John Marquis, was given his marching orders just thirteen seconds into Shrewsbury Town's 3–1 defeat to Peterborough United for an apparent elbow on defender, Sam Hughes, an incident that saw him tied with Pressman for the fastest red card that this country has seen.

Shrewsbury’s manager, Gareth Ainsworth, felt like it was the wrong decision, insisting that there was no intention or malice involved... Speaking of the dismissal, Marquis’ manager, he said, "I don't think it was a red card. John's devastated in the dressing room to be sent off.

"He has tried to put his arm across the centre-half, rather than leading with his arm and trying to whack him. That's two different things. You've got to use your common sense and say, 'It's a bit dangerous mate and it's a yellow card'. Not a straight red. All the fans are baying for it. The bench is up in arms, it's hard for the ref, but come on."

Meanwhile, his opposite number at Peterborough, Darren Ferguson, said, "It's a first time for everyone where the first action results in a red card. John's gone up to challenge and the referee made his mind up quick."

Whether Pressman - and now Marquis - will ever be ‘beaten’ remains to be seen, but at least the two of them can rest easy they aren’t the only ones to hold this unwanted football record.

Neither of them holds the record for the fastest red card for an individual in terms of time on the pitch, though. That’s jointly held by former Swansea City man, Walter Boyd (2000) and Keith Gillespie (2007) of Sheffield United - they were both sent off as substitutes before the game had even restarted.