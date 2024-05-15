Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carlton Palmer believes that, despite interest elsewhere, Ian Poveda’s best move this summer would be back to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Colombian international enjoyed an excellent spell with the Owls prior to an injury cutting short his campaign, and Danny Röhl was full of praise for his efforts when donning Wednesday’s colours.

A host of clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, with Sunderland, Burnley and Luton Town all being credited with interest in him once he becomes a free agent in July, but ‘CP’ thinks that he’d be better off in a familiar environment.

"He played very, very well and all the players speak very highly of Danny Rohl,” Palmer told Football League World. “I think Poveda has to be very careful now. He didn't have game at Leeds United, he needs to move somewhere where he is going to have game time.

"Of course, Burnley and Luton are going to be in the Championship next season, Sunderland are going to be in the Championship. I think the best fit for him is where he is, Sheffield Wednesday.

"Join a club where you enjoy, he's become a fans' favourite. Join a club where you're playing regular football where you're enjoying your football, where you're enjoying playing for the manager.

"It's not just about the money, you have to look at where you're going to play your best football, where you're going to play continually, where the fans enjoy seeing you and where the manager is playing you in your right position, where you're enjoying your football and you understanding what you're doing.”