Sheffield Wednesday legend Nigel Pearson sacked from managerial job in Belgium

Former Sheffield Wednesday captain Nigel Pearson has been sacked as manager of Belgian side OH Leuven.

The second tier club announced on Sunday that following a poor season, in which the club sit bottom of their table having registered just six wins, they have parted company with the former Leicester and Derby County boss.

Pearson had been in charge for almost a year-and-a-half at the club which has the same owners as Leicester.

Another former Owl, George Hirst, joined Pearson in Belgium last year but the striker has struggled to find form there having scored just twice in 19 league and cup appearances.

A statement on the club;s official website read: “Oud-Heverlee Leuven has decided on Sunday to end the collaboration with manager Nigel Pearson. Nigel was appointed as manager of OHL in September 2017.

“His extensive know-how and experience have helped to bring about the infrastructure, the processes and a professional culture. The board of directors is convinced that this will contribute to the further growth and development of OH Leuven to a long-term success.

“We can not, however, look next to the bad results that have put OHL in a difficult position. Therefore, the board of directors finds it necessary to make a change in order to positively influence the results of the upcoming matches.

“Everyone at OHL is grateful for the work Nigel has done over the past 16 months and wishes him every success in his future career.”