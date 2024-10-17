Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday legend, Carlton Palmer, thinks that Barry Bannan will still be doing his thing for the Owls for quite a while longer.

Bannan, who signed another new contract at Hillsborough over the summer, is closing in on a place in the club’s top 10 appearance-makers of all time, with the Wednesday skipper just 10 away from going level with Ernest Blenkinsop and Teddy Davison on 424 outings. He’s expected to make it 415 this Saturday against Burnley.

The midfield talisman will turn 35 in a couple of months’ time, but has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to churn out big performances in a Wednesday shirt, and has played 40+ league games in all of his last six campaigns for the club - as well as being almost ever-present in 2024/25 so far.

Danny Röhl has admitted that finding a long-term replacement for their captain is something that they have to consider, but Palmer thinks that finding somebody with the sort of attributes that Bannan possesses is going to be a difficult task.

“He is going to be a very hard player to replace,” the former Owl told Football League World. “He’s a really good player, especially at Championship level, but the one thing is, you don’t get many leaders now, and he is a leader. You see him on the pitch and he will have a go at players, and you don’t see that too often. He is a leader, he wants to play football, and he wants to win, so it’s not going to be easy to find a replacement. But, it makes sense that Rohl starts looking around for someone to do that.

“They will need someone who is fit, can get around the football pitch, can manipulate the football like Bannan can, but also has the same character in driving the team on and getting after the players. It will be a sad day when Barry leaves Sheffield Wednesday, but I don’t think that day is coming any time soon.”

Bannan reached 100 goals and assists for the club when he set up Anthony Musaba’s winner over West Bromwich Albion before the international break, and he’ll be hoping to add to that tally further over the next few weeks - and the first target will be the Clarets on Saturday afternoon.