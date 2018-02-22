Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan named Fleetwood Town manager

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder John Sheridan has been unveiled as the new manager of Fleetwood Town.

Sheridan - who scored for the Owls in the Rumbelows Cup final win over Manchester United - replaces Uwe Rosler who was sacked by the League One side on Saturday following their 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

The 53-year-old was last in charge of Oldham Athletic, where he was sacked in September despite leading a successful battle against relegation during the season half of last season.

This will be Sheridan's tenth managerial appointment having been in charge of Oldham five times since his first role in 2001.

On the appointment, Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley said: “John is exactly the sort of character we need at Fleetwood Town in the current situation.

“He has a proven track record of having an instant impact with clubs and we are confident that will be the case here.

“We have found ourselves in a difficult position in League One and it was important we appointed someone quickly to address this.

“John is here until the end of the season, at which point we’ll review the situation again, it’s an agreement which suits both parties at this time.

“I’d like to welcome him to Highbury and can assure him he’ll have the full backing of all the players, staff and supporters to keep ourselves in League One.”

Sheridan has also managed Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Notts County.

He takes charge of Fleetwood with the Cod Army sitting outside the League One drop zone on goal difference only, having lost seven consecutive matches.