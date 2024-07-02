Sheffield Wednesday legend explains testimonial decision as Spaniards come to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Palmer will take to the field on August 3rd as he turns out for his Sheffield Wednesday testimonial.

It’s something that has been on the cards for a few seasons now, with the Owls stalwart having long since made it a decade of first team appearances for his boyhood club, but finally - not long after signing a new contract - it has been confirmed that a date has been set.

Palmer and his Wednesday teammates will take on newly-promoted LaLiga outfit, Leganes - a team who will be playing in the United Kingdom for the first time in their history - in the final preseason fixture ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and he says that he’s hoping to see a good turnout at Hillsborough.

“It’s been in the works for a while!” he told The Star with a smile. “There have been different managers trying to help me along the way, but in amongst preseason fixtures it can be difficult - so I’ve decided just to have a preseason game, the last one before the new season.

“We’ve got Spanish opposition on August 3rd at Hillsborough, and it’ll be a good game, a competitive game, and that’s exactly what Danny was wanting. They’ve just been promoted to LaLiga, and if half as many people turn up for that as they did for Owls in the Park then that’d be great!

“We want to sell as many tickets as we can, create a nice family atmosphere, and we’ve tried to price the tickets right so everybody can come and enjoy the day - and I’m hoping to stick around for quite a while afterwards to spend some time with the fans… I’m looking forward to everything coming together.”

