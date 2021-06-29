Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle talks England and THAT penalty miss against Germany

The former Owls man played in two World Cups and one European Championships on his way to picking up over 60 caps for England and as the Three Lions prepare to face Germany tonight, he expects things to really heat up.

In an interview with Betway, Waddle said, “Let’s be honest, the competition really starts in the Round of 16… The groups are the worst part. There are a lot of nerves and everyone’s frightened to make a mistake. You’re afraid to lose the first game and you definitely can’t lose the second - the latter stages of a tournament are where it’s great.”

And tonight’s opponents are no stranger to him either, but he’ll be hoping that Gareth Southgate’s men have a better time tonight than his generation had in the 1990 World Cup when he missed from the penalty spot.

Speaking to Betway about his penalty on that fateful evening, he explained, “We had the five takers and Gazza was one of them, but after getting that yellow, he was in no fit state to take one, so I just put my hand up. I’d enjoyed the game and I was confident.”

“At first, I was going to put it to the goalie’s left, but when Stuart (Pearce) missed, I thought that I had to make sure and go for power.

“I thought in my head that there’s no way he’s going to save it. But because I caught it so clean, it just took off and flew. If I’d scuffed it a bit, it would have gone in.

Chris Waddle and Paul Gascoigne share one of many lighter moments while on England duty back in October 1990.

“It’s a horrible way to go out because it’s not like the best team won in my eyes.”