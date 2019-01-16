Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle says the Owls could reach the play-offs under Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce could be the man to mount a push for the play-offs if he can bring in one or two players in the January transfer window, according to former Sheffield Wednesday man Chris Waddle.

Waddle, who was speaking on BBC Radio 5Live’s Football Daily, said that 16th place Wednesday could be an outside shout for a late run to the play-offs once Bruce takes over in February.

Former England star Chris Waddle

He said: “I think they are 11 points off the play-offs in the Championship and we know the Championship is one of those leagues where there is always one or two teams that put a run together in the last dozen, ten or fifteen games and they gatecrash the play-offs.

“A lot of people are talking saying will it be somebody like Stoke, will it be someone like Sheffield Wednesday?

“Steve Bruce, it’s interesting to see if he can get anybody in. I think the squad needs a couple of players to maybe go on a run like that, they’ve got experienced players but they are probably lacking a little bit of tempo around the park with pace.”

And Waddle, who made 109 appearances for the Owls in a four year spell at Hillsborough, believes Wednesdayites could see a much changed team next season if Bruce has a summer “clear out”.

“I don’t know if he can get a couple of players in, if he’s looking or if he’s just going to work with the squad and see how it goes.

“There will be a big clear out job in the summer, a lot of them out of contract and he’ll probably think he’ll build his squad for next season.

“But when you are 11 points off and you have got a lot of experienced players and you just think you know what with a couple of players in there we could go on a run and you never know what happens.

“He’ll be looking at that but with him starting in February a lot of people will be thinking has he left it too late?”

Bruce’s first match in charge will be against Championship strugglers Ipswich Town, but he will not assume his position in the Owls dugout in time for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge which will be played four days before his arrival.