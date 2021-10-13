Sheffield Wednesday legend and Sheffield United coaches in running for Southend United manager's job
He’s been out of work since resigning from his post at Swindon Town in April.
But Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan has emerged as an outside chance of grabbing one of the biggest jobs in non-league football.
Southend United parted company with Phil Brown over the weekend and are sat in a precarious position, fourth-bottom of the National League.
In the early bookies’ odds after the dismissal, Sheridan is among a host of recognisable names priced at 25/1, with another former Owls figure, Graham Coughlan, priced much shorter at 4/1.
Coughlan, whose daughter represents Sheffield Wednesday Ladies FC, currently works on the coaching staff with Sheffield United’s under-23 side alongside Darren Currie. Currie is currently the bookies’ evens favourite for the job.
Also believed to be in with a shout of the job are former Bromley boss Neil Smith and another former Swindon manager in John McGreal.
Sheridan wrote his name into Hillsborough folklore by scoring the winning goal in the 1991 Rumbelows Cup final.