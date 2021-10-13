But Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan has emerged as an outside chance of grabbing one of the biggest jobs in non-league football.

Southend United parted company with Phil Brown over the weekend and are sat in a precarious position, fourth-bottom of the National League.

In the early bookies’ odds after the dismissal, Sheridan is among a host of recognisable names priced at 25/1, with another former Owls figure, Graham Coughlan, priced much shorter at 4/1.

Coughlan, whose daughter represents Sheffield Wednesday Ladies FC, currently works on the coaching staff with Sheffield United’s under-23 side alongside Darren Currie. Currie is currently the bookies’ evens favourite for the job.

Also believed to be in with a shout of the job are former Bromley boss Neil Smith and another former Swindon manager in John McGreal.